Arkansas congressman halts Facebook use amid privacy concern

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas congressman has cut ties with Facebook after recent news the social media platform failed to properly safeguard users' personal information.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford deactivated his office's Facebook page last month. A letter he wrote May 8 to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg expressed concerns about "the privacy of my constituents, and their exposure to foreign misinformation."

Crawford serves on the House Intelligence Committee. His letter specifically mentioned political consultant Cambridge Analytica's use of Facebook users' data.

The Republican from Jonesboro is now inviting constituents to contact his office by text instead of Facebook Messenger. Crawford says texting will make it easier to identify Arkansas residents and hear their concerns.

The texting line was unveiled last week and is still in early stages.

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com