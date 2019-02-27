Arkansas panel backs bill raising minimum smoking age to 21

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas legislative panel has endorsed a proposal to increase the state's minimum age for using and purchasing tobacco products from 18 to 21.

The House Rules Committee on Wednesday approved the bill by Republican Rep. Lee Johnson, which would cover all tobacco and vaping products. The proposal now heads to the full House for a vote.

Arkansas is among several states where proposals to raise the minimum age for tobacco products are being considered. Virginia last week became the seventh state to raise the minimum age from 18 to 21.