Army veteran elected leader of the Oglala Sioux tribe

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (AP) — Army veteran Julian Bear Runner has been elected leader of the Oglala Sioux tribe.

The Rapid City Journal reports that unofficial results from Tuesday's election show that the 33-year-old Bear Runner received 59 percent of the vote in his race against Richard Zephier, a 73-year-old with decades of leadership experience.

Current tribal President Scott Weston did not seek a second term.

Bear Runner served three years in the Army's 101st Airborne Division. He also has worked as a corrections officer, dispatcher for the ambulance service and compliance technician at the tribal clinical lab.

