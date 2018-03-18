Artist-in-residence captures Camden through murals

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A trio of men gathered on the South Camden corner watched warily from across the street as Danielle Cartier and Sean Garrity went about their work: spreading a plastic tarp, unrolling the canvas, measuring and marking the space on the wall, mixing the paste, preparing the brushes.

Cartier, a native of California's Bay area, in the area for six months as part of an artist-in-residence program at Camden FireWorks, had nodded at them as she walked by, her arms full of buckets and brushes.

"They see me every day," she said. "They know why I'm here, so they don't worry about me."

On a recent Friday, Cartier and Garrity, a fellow artist, worked together to hang one of her murals. She measured out the space, drawing lines with a black artist's crayon on the side of a building. Then she mixed paste with warm water before the two of them began painting it on the wall, working quickly so they could mount the canvas before the adhesive dried.

"As long as I put this on a wall that hasn't already been tagged," with graffiti, she said, casting an eye toward the men on the corner, "nobody will paint over it."

Garrity, a Penns Grove native, agreed. "No one ever messes with the 'America' painting under the overpass," he said, referring to a mural of Langston Hughes' "Let America Be America Again" a few blocks away.

In a neighborhood that includes the sacred (a historic Catholic parish and school) and the profane (drug dealers, addicts and prostitutes), Cartier is among those adding art, inspired by the beauty she sees here, installing three murals with icons symbolizing the best of what Camden has shown her.

Canada geese always travel in flocks, she noticed, returning each year; Camden's natives might leave the city, but they often return, drawn by a sense of community back to their flock.

School buses carry children to Sacred Heart School each day, delivering a promise of education and with it, the potential for a better life. "There's a consistency about them," she said. "They're a positive thing people here see each day."

Old street lamps, built during Camden's industrial heyday, are more ornate than what she knew at home; the lanterns, she said, "protect the flame inside."

"I wanted people to see those internal passions they carry with them," she explained. "The light is there, and they can emit that light onto others."

Anchors recall Camden's maritime history and its hold on people who live there. Snow shovels evoke the idea of pushing on, moving obstacles, making one's path clear.

Cartier, here since September, has been using Camden as both her inspiration and, at times, her medium.

Program coordinator Cassie MacDonald said Cartier is one of FireWorks' artists-in-residence, receiving free studio space and a place to live a few blocks away for six months, in exchange for creating art that engages with and enriches the community.

"We want to be a place that awakens the creative capacity of the people who live and work here," MacDonald said.

Cartier's multimedia pieces include painted representations of the people, places and things she sees — a water ice truck, graffiti, a discarded tire — but also scraps of paper and other detritus she's found on city streets.

The murals are painted on 5-by-9-foot parachute canvas and feature black images silhouetted on bright colors. After graduating from a master's program at the University of Pennsylvania, the painter and printmaker applied for the FireWorks program, where she's been since September.

The city is rich in material and inspiration, she said.

"There are a lot of open spaces for a muralist, a lot of places to make things," she said. "It's really such a blank canvas, a place with open possibilities, an open future."

Two of the murals are side by side at 1840 Broadway, the building that houses Heart of Camden, a nonprofit agency offering a variety of services. A third will soon be placed a few blocks away, at the home of Seeds of Hope Ministries.

"Camden gave me an opportunity" with the residency at FireWorks. "I've been thinking about what I'm going to leave behind after I'm gone."

"This is the biggest part of me," she added. "And so I'm really leaving that here."

South Camden, still struggling with drugs and crime, is often forgotten by people outside the area.

"They think no one is thinking about them, that no one cares," she said.

Creating something that can be seen by people going to work, going to school, catching the bus — even the guys hanging out on the corner — shows otherwise.

___

Online:

http://on.cpsj.com/2FzBUd9

___

Information from: Courier-Post (Cherry Hill, N.J.), http://www.courierpostonline.com/