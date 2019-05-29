As craft beer market grows, so do wild flavors

Beer is getting weird.

At the Strange Brew Festival in Reno, Nevada, this month, visitors could sample a peanut butter and pickle pilsner, a tamale lager and a smoked carrot stout. There was garlic bread beer and a macaroni and cheese pale ale.

Brewers have always experimented. But as craft breweries have boomed, competition for attention has intensified.

The Brewers Association says the U.S. had 7,346 craft brewers last year, up 93% from 2014.

That has a lot of brewers looking for ways to differentiate themselves and get noticed.

Denver-based Wynkoop Brewing Co. lures a lot of customers with its Rocky Mountain Oyster Stout, which is made with grilled bull testicles.

Head brewer John Sims says it started as an April Fool's joke, but now it's very popular.