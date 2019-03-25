Asian shares sink, tracking Friday's retreat on Wall Street

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were sharply lower in Asia on Monday after Wall Street ended last week with a broad retreat.

Japan's Nikkei 225 stock index tumbled 3.2 percent to 20,930.27, while the Shanghai Composite index declined 1.1 percent to 3,072.06. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 1.8 percent to 28,583.60 and South Korea's Kospi declined 1.7 percent to 2,149.39. The S&P ASX 200 gave up 1.2 percent to 6,120.60.

Thailand's SET dropped 0.9 percent after a general election whose preliminary results suggested a strong result for the junta-backed proxy party, raising the likelihood the incumbent prime minister, Prayut Chan-ocha, may prevail with backing from a coalition.

Growth concerns were revived by weak factory data from Europe. Investors are awaiting China-U.S. trade talks that are due to resume Thursday in Beijing.