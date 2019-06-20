Assembly to vote on keeping youth prison open longer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Assembly is poised to pass a bill extending the deadline for closing Wisconsin's troubled youth prison.

The Legislature overwhelmingly passed a law last year that requires the Department of Corrections to close the prison near Irma by Jan. 1, 2021 and create smaller state- and county-run facilities for juvenile offenders. The prison has been dogged by allegations of guard-on-prisoner abuse.

But Gov. Tony Evers says that timetable is too aggressive and it will take longer to get the smaller facilities built.

Republican Rep. Michael Schraa has a new measure that would keep the prison open until July 1, 2021. The Assembly is set to vote on the bill Thursday. Approval would send the bill to the Senate.

Evers has said meeting the July deadline may be impossible.