Attempted burglary being investigated

DARIEN — Police are investigating an possible attempted burglary at a Stephanie Lane residence on the evening of April 8.

The resident, who was home at the time of the incident, did not report it to police until April 12. She sometime after 9 p.m., she heard some sort of activity around the home’s bilco doors, and then heard glass breaking. She went downstairs and searched, but found no broken glass, or anything out of the ordinary.

However, on April 12 she noticed there was broken glass on the basement floor, and found that a basement window had been broken, and the alarm sensor apparently tampered with. Upon investigation, police said it did not appear as though entry had been gained into the home, and nothing had been taken.

Checking the exterior, police saw a set of footprints on top of the bilco doors,and the resident said they were not hers.