Audit: LSU paid $400K to worker who didn't do his job

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana legislative auditor says a state college gave more than $400,000 in salary and benefits to a worker who reportedly admitted to not doing his job for several years.

News outlets report Auditor Daryl Purpera announced Monday that the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine also failed to address the employee's lack of work. The audit says the worker told school authorities that he didn't deserve to be paid for about two years.

The dean of the School of Veterinary Medicine, Joel D. Baines, says the school agrees that the worker knowingly failed to do his job. The audit didn't name the worker, who was still employed as of late January.

Baines says the worker's research-only role makes it difficult to say exactly how long the worker was improperly paid.