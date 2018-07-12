Auditor finds $60K missing from northwest Missouri city

COFFEY, Mo. (AP) — A state audit shows more than $60,000 missing from a small city in northwest Missouri.

State Auditor Nicole Galloway says an audit of Coffey describes how a former city clerk failed to make bank deposits, then falsified board minutes and bank balances to hide those missing funds.

The audit says those activities occurred over a nearly two-year period. The report also says that the ex-clerk received improper payroll payments and various financial reports.

Galloway tells the St. Joseph News-Press that a lack of oversight by the mayor's office and the city's Board of Aldermen contributed to the issue.

The audit's results have been submitted to local, state and federal law enforcement authorities. No charges have been filed.

___

Information from: St. Joseph News-Press/St. Joe, Missouri, http://www.newspressnow.com