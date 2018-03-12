Audubon Zoo: howler monkey baby born by C-section

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A baby monkey delivered by Caesarian section is now riding around the New Orleans zoo's howler monkey exhibit on her long-haired mother's back.

The Audubon Zoo said in a news release Monday that veterinarians operated on the mother, named Salsa, because her labor wasn't progressing.

Zoo veterinarian Dr. Robert MacLean says her cervix turned out to be scarred, probably from a previous birth.

The baby female was named Calliope (KAL'-ee-ope) — pronounced New Orleans style rather than "kuh-LIE'-oh-pee".

Mother and baby are both blondes, though the South American species is known as black howler monkeys.

Calliope was born in early January but spent about two months behind the scenes with Salsa and older sister Nakum. Now all three are out with Mijo, the male.