Australia insists alleged militant not left stateless

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian officials insist a suspected militant has not been left stateless after he was stripped of his Australian citizenship over his alleged links to the Islamic State group.

Australia announced this past weekend Australian-born Neil Prakash had become the 12th dual national to lose Australian citizenship for extremist links.

A newspaper reported Wednesday a Fijian official saying Prakash was not a citizen of Fiji.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said Australian officials determined Prakash was a dual national.

Prakash has Fijian and Cambodian parents. He has been in a Turkish prison since 2016 accused of traveling with false documents.

Immigration Minister David Coleman said the Australian board made no mistake in determining Prakash was a dual national eligible to lose Australian citizenship over his service to a declared terrorist organization.