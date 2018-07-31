Australian golfer Lyle to receive palliative care at home

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle has opted not to seek further treatment in his long fight against leukemia and will receive palliative care at home, his family has announced.

The 36-year-old Lyle, who won twice on the Nationwide Tour in 2008, was first diagnosed with leukemia as a teenager and suffered recurrences of the disease in 2012 and 2017.

In a post on Lyle's Facebook page, his wife Briony writes that Lyle had "reached his limit" and that he and his doctors had agreed that a "positive outcome" was no longer achievable.

"My heart breaks as I type this message," reads the post, which has a photo of Lyle hugging one of his daughters. "Earlier today (Tuesday) Jarrod made the decision to stop active treatment and begin palliative care. He has given everything that he's got to give, and his poor body cannot take anymore."