Author of new Frederick Douglass biography to give talk

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (AP) — The author of a new biography on the life of abolitionist Frederick Douglass will discuss his book at an event in the Adirondacks.

John Brown Lives!, a Westport, New York-based human rights organization, says author David W. Blight will talk about "Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom" during a book-signing event Saturday night at BluSeed Studios in the village of Saranac Lake.

The recently published 888-page book chronicles the life of the former slave who became one of the leading figures in 19th-century America. Douglass is buried in Rochester.

Blight's book has received strong reviews and recently was selected as one of The New York Times Book Review's 10 best books of 2018.

John Brown, the abolitionist executed for treason on Dec. 2, 1859, is buried outside Lake Placid.