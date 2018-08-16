Authorities: Doctor dies in northeast Indiana tractor mishap

ROANOKE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a doctor who had his medical license revoked in 2016 has died after being pinned between a fence post and a tractor in northeastern Indiana.

The Huntington County coroner's office says Michael Cozzi was using a tractor Wednesday to pour feed over a fence to cattle in the Roanoke area when it tipped forward, pinning him.

Cozzi's practice was the Fort Wayne Interventional Pain Management Clinic. WANE-TV reports Cozzi's home and properties were raided in 2016. The Indiana Medical Licensing Board suspended Cozzi's license amid allegations of questionable prescribing practices, but he wasn't formally charged.

Attorney Mark Paul Smith, who represented Cozzi in 2016 and 2017, tells The Journal Gazette that Cozzi "helped a lot of people" and was in the process of getting his medical license renewed.