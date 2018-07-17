https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Authorities-Man-accidentally-shoots-himself-in-13082402.php
Authorities: Man accidentally shoots himself in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Authorities say a man who accidentally shot himself in the leg in Louisiana has injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.
The Baton Rouge Advocate reports the man shot himself in the leg in the Glen Oaks area of Baton Rouge on Monday evening and was taken to a hospital.
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks says the man's injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
