Authorities find body of missing man in river logjam

MOMENCE, Ill. (AP) — The body of a 67-year-old Chicago man who went missing after his boat crashed into a logjam on the Kankakee River in eastern Illinois has been found.

The Daily Journal reports that authorities recovered Mike Stefano's body Thursday morning from the logjam.

Stefano, his friend, James Hubona, and Stefano's dog, Buster, went into the water on June 8.

Hubona was rescued by kayakers who tossed him a life jacket. Hubona said the boat went around in circles before hitting the logjam near the state line Illinois shares with Indiana. The jam was described as about 25 feet (7.6 meters) wide when the boat struck it.

Buster's body was recovered five days later downstream from the logjam.

Officials had been working to clear the area since Stefano went missing.

Information from: The Daily Journal, http://www.daily-journal.com