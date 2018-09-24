Authorities identify jogger fatally struck by vehicle

WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts authorities have released the name of the jogger struck and killed late last week.

The Middlesex district attorney's office says 45-year-old Ulhas Kudva died after he was hit by a car Friday night. Officials say the Westford man was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver remained at the site of the crash.

No charges have been filed as of Sunday. The district attorney's office, local and state police are continuing the investigation.

Kudva's friends have created a fundraising page for Kudva's family.