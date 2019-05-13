Authorities look for missing Illinois man in Missouri

OAKVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are looking for a missing Illinois man whose vehicle was found in a suburban St. Louis park.

Police say the red and black Jeep Wrangler belongs to 49-year-old James Andrae, who has been missing since Wednesday. Andrae was last seen in Creve Coeur, Illinois, a small city near Peoria.

St. Louis County police discovered the car Thursday about 180 miles (290 kilometers) away in Bee Tree Park in southern St. Louis County near the Mississippi and Meramec rivers. Searches of the area have been unsuccessful.

Police say Andrae is without the medication that is used to treat his bi-polar disorder.