Authorities release names of 3 teens killed in one-car crash

Family and friends wrote notes on a cross on the side of East County Road 1100 North, where three boys were killed in a car crash in northeast Sullivan County, Ind., on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. (Austen Leake/The Tribune-Star via AP)

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (AP) — Western Indiana authorities have released the names of three teenage boys who were killed Friday in a single-car crash.

Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom said Saturday the accident killed the car's driver, 16-year-old Thomas K. Jaroscak, and his passengers, 16-year-old Kegan T. Ennen and 15-year-old Tyson A. Boyll.

All three Farmersburg teens were students at North Central High School in the small Sullivan County town.

Cottom says they died immediately from their crash injuries. The driver apparently lost control of the car before it left the roadway and struck a tree about 15 miles south of Terre Haute.

The crash remains under investigation.

A vigil for the boys is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday in North Central High School's main gym. The Northeast School Corporation says counselors will be available.