Brush fires force closure of Interstate 95 in Florida

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities are shutting down a major Florida highway again due to brush fires.

The Florida Highway Patrol announced on Saturday that the Brevard County Sheriff's Office shut down a seven-mile stretch of Interstate 95 due to fire.

This closure comes less than 12 hours after another section of Interstate 95 had been reopened.

Troopers were forced on Friday to shut down overnight a roughly five-mile stretch of the highway in Volusia County. A fire was causing smoke and visibility problems along the road that runs along the eastern coast of the state.

Lt. Kim Montes with the Florida Highway Patrol said local authorities were assessing conditions along the road.