Authorities say 1 person died in Cedar Rapids apartment fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say one person died after a fire broke out at a condominium complex in southwest Cedar Rapids.

Firefighters dispatched a little after 3 p.m. Tuesday encountered heavy smoke when they entered one of the units. They found a person inside a doorway who later was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries have been reported.

The victim's name and other information about the fire haven't been released.