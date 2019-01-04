Authorities say 6 people hurt in Fort Dodge apartment fire

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say six people were treated for injuries after a fire at their apartment building in Fort Dodge.

Firefighters dispatched just before 7 a.m. Thursday saw flames coming sixth-floor windows on the north and east sides of the Biltwell Apartments building. Fire officials say the blaze was caused by an unattended candle in a bedroom.

Five occupants were treated at the scene, and a woman who lived in the apartment where the fire occurred was taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. Her name hasn't been released.