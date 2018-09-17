Authorities say boy fatally injured when mower overturns

FAIRBANK, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a 12-year-old boy was fatally injured when a riding lawn mower overturned and pinned him in northeast Iowa.

The accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Fairbank. The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office says Carson McGrane apparently stopped the mower on an incline, and then it rolled and pinned him underneath.

The office says the boy was pronounced dead at a hospital. He lived in Fairbank.