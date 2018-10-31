https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Authorities-say-man-died-when-farm-machine-backed-13350628.php
Authorities have ID'd man killed in Iowa farm accident
DORCHESTER, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man killed when a farm machine ran over him in northeast Iowa's Allamakee County was a Minnesota man.
The Allamakee County Sheriff's Office says first responders were called Tuesday morning to a farm field northwest of Dorchester and found 64-year-old Gerald Oren Myrhe, of Caledonia, Minnesota. The sheriff's office says a combine had backed up over Myrhe when it was being maneuvered to unload corn.
Myrhe was pronounced dead at the scene.
