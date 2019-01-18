Automotive glass company creating 70 jobs in South Carolina

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (AP) — A company that makes automotive glass says it will create up to 70 new jobs in South Carolina.

Gov. Henry McMaster's office said in a news release said Fuyao North America will spend $16 million on the project to set up a processing center in Fountain Inn.

Fuyao group makes automotive glass for original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket suppliers.

Fountain Inn city administrator Shawn Bell said the center could help economic activity downtown.

Bell said he thinks Fuyao North America was attracted by Fountain Inn's easy access to the interstate, downtown Greenville and Columbia. He says the city offers small-town charm while being a suburb of a bigger area.

Hiring is expected to start in the next few weeks.