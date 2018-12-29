Average life expectancy of Massachusetts residents ticks up

BOSTON (AP) — For those hoping to live a long life, Massachusetts might be a good option.

The average life expectancy of Massachusetts residents rose to 80 years and 8 months in 2016 — that's an increase in longevity that runs counter to national trends showing a decline in how long Americans are expected to live.

That's according to the state Department of Public Health.

It's a dip from 2012-2013, where life expectancy reached 80 years and 11 months, but an increase from 2015, where life expectancy for Massachusetts residents was 80 years, 5 months.

Hispanic women had the highest life expectancy in Massachusetts, living on average to age 89 in 2016.

Nationally, a baby born in the U.S. in 2017 is expected to live about 78 years and 7 months, on average.