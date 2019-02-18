Average price of gas in Rhode Island down 1 cent per gallon

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Rhode Island has dropped 1 cent in the past week.

AAA Northeast said Monday that its weekly price survey found self-serve regular averaging $2.29 per gallon.

AAA says gas prices in Rhode Island are now lower than the national average.

The current price is 2 cents lower than the national average, and it is 30 cents lower than the in-state price a year ago.

AAA says prices may rise in the coming weeks due to the start of refinery maintenance season and the increased demand that comes with milder weather.

AAA found self-serve, regular selling for as low as $2.12 per gallon to as high as $2.49.