Aviation groups want tax exemptions back in Ohio budget

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Aviation companies are asking the Ohio Senate to restore tax exemptions they say help them compete within the industry.

At issue are exemptions related to the sales of so-called fractional aircraft, or planes where multiple owners share the cost of purchasing and operating the aircraft.

The tax exemptions also affect aircraft parts and maintenance and flight simulators.

Gongwer News Service reports that the House version of Ohio's $69 billion two-year budget removed the sales tax exemptions. Industry officials are now making their case to the Ohio Senate to restore them.

Brad Ferrell is executive vice president and general counsel for Columbus-based NetJets. He told the Senate Finance Committee Thursday that the exemptions allow Ohio's aviation companies to "maintain their competitiveness and economic viability."