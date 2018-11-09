Aviation museum to feature film footage after 1968 crash

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (AP) — The Aviation Museum of New Hampshire is featuring recently discovered film footage taken 50 years ago by recovery workers at a plane crash site on Moose Mountain, the state's deadliest air crash.

The museum based at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in Londonderry is giving a presentation Saturday in remembrance of the Oct. 25, 1968, crash. Thirty-two people died and 10 survived in the Northeast Airlines crash, which happened on the passenger plane's approach to Lebanon Municipal Airport.

Speakers will include Jeff Rapsis, the museum's executive director and son of Capt. John A. Rapsis, the pilot of Northeast Flight 946 who was among those lost in the crash.

The footage was provided to a former Valley News sports editor who wrote a series of stories marking the 40th anniversary of the crash.