In this photo provided by the National Comedy Center, comedian and Saturday Night Live alum Dan Aykroyd parks his 1971 Harley Davidson in front of the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, N.Y., Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, Aykroyd is donating the motorcycle which he road to Saturday Night Live Studios for the first four years of the show, to the Center. The new $50 million center, which is a museum dedicated to the art of comedy, features an array of artifacts and high-tech exhibits, including, holograms of comedians, both dead and alive. (Dan Cappellazzo/National Comedy Center via AP) less