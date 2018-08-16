BLM removes sensitive areas from proposed oil and gas sale

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) — Southern Wyoming groups have mixed feelings about the Bureau of Land Management's decision to remove three parcels from an oil and gas lease sales.

The Rock Springs Rocket-Miner reported Tuesday that three of the parcels that the BLM chose to defer on are largely located in the Red Desert to the Hoback mule deer corridor, which pleased Sweetwater County officials and recreationalists.

The three parcels totaled almost 8 square miles (21 square kilometers).

Wyoming Wildlife Federation Field Director Joy Bannon says the lease deferral will aid in maintaining the functionality of the migration corridor.

However, Wyoming Wilderness Association BLM wild lands community organizer Shaleas Harrison doesn't think removing three parcels is enough.

The BLM will host the oil and gas lease sale next month.

