BLM seeks input on leasing sodium in Sweetwater County

KEMMERER, Wyo. (AP) — The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comment on a proposal to lease about 5,000 acres (2,023 hectares) for sodium mining of trona in southwest Wyoming.

The three proposed federal lease tracts involved are located in southwest Sweetwater County, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of Green River.

The Rock Springs Rocket-Miner reports that Imperial Natural Resources Trona Mining Inc. has proposed the lease sale.

The BLM's Kemmerer Field Office will prepare an environmental assessment of the proposal. If the BLM determines leasing these tracts is appropriate, mineral development would provide new economic opportunities in the area.

Trona is a sodium mineral used to manufacture a wide range of products, including glass, detergents, paper and textiles.

The comment period runs through Oct. 1.

Information from: Rock Springs (Wyo.) Rocket-Miner, http://www.rocketminer.com