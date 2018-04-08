Backers of "Eastern Wildway" plan to present idea in Maine

BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — A Maine environmental group is hosting a presentation about the concept of an "Eastern Wildway" to help wildlife travel across North America.

Friends of Merrymeeting Bay is hosting the event on Wednesday in Brunswick. The group says Rewilding Institute executive director John Davis will speak about the proposal to help wildlife.

The Eastern Wildway would be a wildlife corridor that links eastern Canada with the Gulf of Mexico. Friends of Merrymeeting Bay says the corridor would include national parks, preserves and wild places. It would touch the Adirondack mountains, the Great Smoky Mountains and Everglades National Park.

Supporters say creating the Eastern Wildway would conserve habitat and help restore populations of animals, including carnivores that are high on the food chain.