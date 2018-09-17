Backers of mining initiative say pollution makes their case

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Backers of a Montana ballot initiative aimed at reducing mining pollution say water quality problems and cleanup costs borne by taxpayers show current regulations on the industry aren't enough.

Montana Trout Unlimited and Earthworks said Monday that 11 of 12 mines that they examined had water pollution not anticipated by regulators. Cleanup costs at three of the sites exceeded bonds put up by their owners by a combined $70 million.

Department of Environmental Quality spokeswoman Kristi Ponozzo says mining regulations have changed significantly since many of the mines cited by the groups opened.

The ballot initiative would block permits for new mines that require perpetual cleanup of water pollution.

Montana Mining Association executive director Tammy Johnson says new mines shouldn't be judged against events at other mines occurring decades ago.