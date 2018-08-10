Baker signs bill authorizing tax holiday this weekend

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker has signed into law an economic development bill authorizing the two-day sales tax holiday that is planned for this weekend.

The state's 6.25 percent sales tax will be excluded Saturday and Sunday on most items sold in retail stores.

The Republican governor had earlier provided assurances he would approve the tax-free weekend but waited until Friday to sign the bill while he reviewed other portions of the more than $1 billion economic development legislation.

Baker vetoed two sections of the bill and asked the Legislature to amend six other sections.

He praised lawmakers for approving $250 million for the MassWorks program that provides grants to municipalities for infrastructure, and $75 million for another program that builds workforce skills.

The last sales tax holiday in Massachusetts was in 2015.