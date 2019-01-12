Bald-eagle watching under way in Illinois

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (AP) — The season for bald-eagle watching in Illinois takes off this month.

The Illinois Office of Tourism says some 3,000 bald eagles migrate to Illinois rivers each winter. That makes the state one of the best places in the country to see America's national bird.

The office is working with the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau to showcase the birds through Facebook Live. A live streaming this Friday (Jan. 18) will let online viewers see bald eagles as they nest, fly and hunt.

Multiple events are planned through January and into February. They include this weekend's Bald Eagle Days in Rock Island, one of the largest bald eagle events in the Midwest.

Later this month, there's the Bald Eagle Watch Weekend in Oglesby and Great River Eagle Days in Quincy.