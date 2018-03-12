Baltimore City Council to vote on Styrofoam ban

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore City Council will vote on a series of new regulations Monday, including one that bans plastic foam containers for carryout food and drinks.

The Baltimore Sun reports the council will also vote on a regulation that prohibits building crude oil terminals in the city and another that limits advertising for sugary drinks with kids' meals at restaurants.

The council has already given the ban on containers made of polystyrene foam, also known as Styrofoam, preliminary approval. Councilman John Bullock introduced the bill as a way to decrease litter.

The bills that would bar restaurants from including sugary drinks as default options for kids' meals and ban crude oil terminal construction in the city have also been preliminarily approved.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com