Clarification: Oil Terminals story
Updated 3:50 pm, Tuesday, March 13, 2018
BALTIMORE (AP) — In a story March 12, The Associated Press reported that city lawyers in Baltimore have said that a bill that would ban new or expanded crude oil terminals may violate constitutional protections because it doesn't clearly define crude oil. The story should have specified that at a Feb. 21 hearing an amendment was added to clarify the definition of crude oil.
