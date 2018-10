Baltimore drivers to be fined $125 for 'blocking the box'

BALTIMORE (AP) — Drivers who block Baltimore intersections with their cars are now at risk of being fined for what's known as "blocking the box."

The Baltimore Sun reports police and traffic enforcement officers will have the ability to issue $125 fines for the violation starting Monday. The new "Don't Block the Box" fine applies citywide, though the issue is largely complained about in the downtown area.

City Council President Bernard C. "Jack" Young sponsored the June legislation in response to a state law that includes a $90 fine and a point on the driver's license. He sought to delay that law's enforcement, saying there were concerns that incorrectly synchronized traffic lights were partly to blame.

