Photo: The Corning Museum Of Glass
Corning's GlassBarge is traveling to 30 cities and towns as it helps celebrate the Erie Canal's bicentennial.
Photo: The Corning Museum Of Glass
Corning's GlassBarge is traveling to 30 cities and towns as it helps celebrate the Erie Canal's bicentennial.
Corning's GlassBarge is traveling to 30 cities and towns as it helps celebrate the Erie Canal's bicentennial.
Photo: The Corning Museum Of Glass
Corning's GlassBarge is traveling to 30 cities and towns as it helps celebrate the Erie Canal's bicentennial.
Corning's GlassBarge is traveling to 30 cities and towns as it helps celebrate the Erie Canal's bicentennial.
Photo: The Corning Museum Of Glass
Corning's GlassBarge is traveling to 30 cities and towns as it helps celebrate the Erie Canal's bicentennial.
Keep clicking through the slideshow for a look at the Erie Canal through the years.
Marco Pauls' Voyages and Travels: Erie Canal
Jump Jump
Jacob Abbott
New York: Harper & Brothers
1852
Albany Institute of History & Art Library less
Keep clicking through the slideshow for a look at the Erie Canal through the years.
Marco Pauls' Voyages and Travels: Erie Canal Jump Jump Jacob Abbott New York: Harper & Brothers 1852 Albany ... more
Excavation on the Erie Canal. From Memoir at the Celebration of the Completion of the New York Canals, 1825.
Excavation on the Erie Canal. From Memoir at the Celebration of the Completion of the New York Canals, 1825.
Photo: McKinney Library Albany History, NONE
Erie Canal on Bridge Street North Albany
c. 1910
Albany Institute of History & Art Library
Erie Canal on Bridge Street North Albany
c. 1910
Albany Institute of History & Art Library
Erie Canal, Schenectady
Photographed by John P. Papp
1890
Albany Institute of History & Art Library
Erie Canal, Schenectady
Photographed by John P. Papp
1890
Albany Institute of History & Art Library
Times Union Staff Photo by Skip Dickstein -- Original manuscripts and images of the original Erie Canal construction.
Times Union Staff Photo by Skip Dickstein -- Original manuscripts and images of the original Erie Canal construction.
Photo: SKIP DICKSTEIN, DG
Illustration of Gov. Dewitt Clinton opening the Erie Canal Oct. 26, 1825
Illustration of Gov. Dewitt Clinton opening the Erie Canal Oct. 26, 1825
Photo: None, DG
Times Union Staff Photo by Skip Dickstein -- Original manuscripts and images of the original Erie Canal construction.
Times Union Staff Photo by Skip Dickstein -- Original manuscripts and images of the original Erie Canal construction.
Photo: SKIP DICKSTEIN, DG
Courtesy of the New York State Archives-- Series of Erie Canal Locks at Lockport, NY (circa, 1895)
Courtesy of the New York State Archives-- Series of Erie Canal Locks at Lockport, NY (circa, 1895)
Etching of the original Erie Canal construction
Etching of the original Erie Canal construction
Photo: SKIP DICKSTEIN, DG
The terminus of the Erie Canal, the Commercial Slip, shown in this file photo taken between 1855 and 1862, in Buffalo, N.Y., has been long filled, but was exposed during a site excavation for an Inner Harbor renewal project in early 1999. less
Photo: BUFFALO ERIE COUNTY HISTORICAL, AP
The terminus of the Erie Canal, the Commercial Slip, shown in this file photo taken between 1855 and 1862, in Buffalo, N.Y., has been long filled, but was exposed during a site excavation for an Inner Harbor ... more
Courtesy of the New York State Archives-- Barge Canal, Ladder Dredge with Belt Conveyor at Work. Near Lockport. (About 1910)
Courtesy of the New York State Archives-- Barge Canal, Ladder Dredge with Belt Conveyor at Work. Near Lockport. (About 1910)
An Erie Canal boat leaves the downbound locks at Lockport in this photo taken sometime during the 1890's in Lockport, N.Y.
Photo: FILE, AP
An Erie Canal boat leaves the downbound locks at Lockport in this photo taken sometime during the 1890's in Lockport, N.Y.
Courtesy of the New York State Archives- Barge Canal. Lock 35 Showing Guard Gate and Gantry Crane, View Southeast down the Canal. Lockport. (1912)
Courtesy of the New York State Archives- Barge Canal. Lock 35 Showing Guard Gate and Gantry Crane, View Southeast down the Canal. Lockport. (1912)
ERIE CANAL --This photo shows the Rexford Aqueduct, which carried the Erie Canal from the North to the South side of the Mohawk River, as it appeared when it was in service.
ERIE CANAL --This photo shows the Rexford Aqueduct, which carried the Erie Canal from the North to the South side of the Mohawk River, as it appeared when it was in service.
Photo: None
Canal Lock 2 Waterford
Unidentified Photographer
Albany Institute of History & Art Library, Post Card Collection
Canal Lock 2 Waterford
Unidentified Photographer
Albany Institute of History & Art Library, Post Card Collection
ERIE CANAL--A family takes a stroll along the Erie canal in Pittsford, N.Y.
ERIE CANAL--A family takes a stroll along the Erie canal in Pittsford, N.Y.
Photo: None
ERIE CANAL--Visitors ride abord a horse-drawn passenger packet on a refurbished section of the original Erie Canal.
ERIE CANAL--Visitors ride abord a horse-drawn passenger packet on a refurbished section of the original Erie Canal.
Photo: None, N.Y.S. Dept. Of Commerce Photo
ERIE CANAL--Dave Jensen of Rochester holds a rope in his hands as he prepares to snag a bit in lock 7 at Vischer Ferry N.Y.
ERIE CANAL--Dave Jensen of Rochester holds a rope in his hands as he prepares to snag a bit in lock 7 at Vischer Ferry N.Y.
Photo: None, DG
Courtesy of the New York State Archives. Invoice From Brigham Young for painting he completed on Erie Canal structures.(1825)
Courtesy of the New York State Archives. Invoice From Brigham Young for painting he completed on Erie Canal structures.(1825)
ERIE CANAL--A 120 foot barge with steam whistles mouted on the deck being pulled by a tug. This is part of an Erie Canal celebration.
ERIE CANAL--A 120 foot barge with steam whistles mouted on the deck being pulled by a tug. This is part of an Erie Canal celebration.
Photo: Roberta Smith
The Governor Cleveland boat.
The Governor Cleveland boat.
Photo: None
Erie Canal, lock 2 Waterford N.Y.
Erie Canal, lock 2 Waterford N.Y.
Photo: Skip Dickstein
ERIE CANAL--Sign in Waterford from the Hudson at the confluence of the Erie Canal and Champlain Canals in 1991.
ERIE CANAL--Sign in Waterford from the Hudson at the confluence of the Erie Canal and Champlain Canals in 1991.
Photo: Jack Madigan
Boats wait in line for the lock to open May 4, 1987, on the first day locks on the Erie Canal and Champlain Canal open.
Boats wait in line for the lock to open May 4, 1987, on the first day locks on the Erie Canal and Champlain Canal open.
Photo: Skip Dickstein, DG
Times Union Staff Photo by Paul Buckowski -- Col. Scott Fletcher, commander of the Watervliet Arsenal, talks about the Arsenal in 2008. The wall seen on the left, is part of the Erie Canal, which a one time ran through the Arsenal. less
Photo: Paul Buckowski, ALBANY TIMES UNION
Times Union Staff Photo by Paul Buckowski -- Col. Scott Fletcher, commander of the Watervliet Arsenal, talks about the Arsenal in 2008. The wall seen on the left, is part of the Erie Canal, which a one time ran ... more
Times Union Staff Photo by STEVE JACOBS, An Erie Canal worker, Al, watches the lock as a boat waits for the water to rise in 1995.
Times Union Staff Photo by STEVE JACOBS, An Erie Canal worker, Al, watches the lock as a boat waits for the water to rise in 1995.
Photo: STEVE JACOBS, DG
Times Union photo by Cindy Schultz -- May 7, 1999 -- Waterford, NY -- Boats come through the Erie Canal Lock 2 in Waterford near Canal Park.
Times Union photo by Cindy Schultz -- May 7, 1999 -- Waterford, NY -- Boats come through the Erie Canal Lock 2 in Waterford near Canal Park.
Photo: CINDY SCHULTZ, DG
Times Union staff photo by Paul Buckowski
The original Erie Canal is seen at the Erie Canal Village in Rome, N.Y. on Tuesday, May 25, 2004. The village is a reconstructed 19th century settlement on the site where the original Erie Canal was started on July 4, 1817. less
Photo: PAUL BUCKOWSKI, HEARST
Times Union staff photo by Paul Buckowski
The original Erie Canal is seen at the Erie Canal Village in Rome, N.Y. on Tuesday, May 25, 2004. The village is a reconstructed 19th century settlement on the site ... more
Times Union staff photo by Paul Buckowski --- A view of the Erie Canal in North Tonawanda, N.Y. on Wednesday morning, July 21, 2004.
Times Union staff photo by Paul Buckowski --- A view of the Erie Canal in North Tonawanda, N.Y. on Wednesday morning, July 21, 2004.
Photo: PAUL BUCKOWSKI, HEARST
Times Union photo by STEVE JACOBS, Waterford,NY-- LOCK -- The sign at the Erie Canal Lock 3
Times Union photo by STEVE JACOBS, Waterford,NY-- LOCK -- The sign at the Erie Canal Lock 3
Photo: STEVE JACOBSS, DG
Map of Erie Canal
Map of Erie Canal
Entrance to the Canal into the Hudson at Albany
James Eights
1823
ink, wash, pencil on paper
Albany Institute of History &
Entrance to the Canal into the Hudson at Albany
James Eights
1823
ink, wash, pencil on paper
Albany Institute of History &