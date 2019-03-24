Bellingham plans bike, pedestrian changes for greater safety

There are a lot of reasons. There are a lot of reasons. Image 1 of / 23 Caption Close Bellingham plans bike, pedestrian changes for greater safety 1 / 23 Back to Gallery

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state city is planning changes to make streets safer for drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians.

The Bellingham Herald reports residents will see substantial changes across Bellingham over the next few months.

New or additional access for bicyclists and pedestrians is planned, including expanded bike lanes, pedestrian crossings and new stoplights.

RELATED: Law firm maps Washington state bike crash hotspots

Transportation planner Chris Comeau says the aim is balance.

Some streets will lose a lane of traffic to accommodate a buffered bike lane that separates bikes from motor vehicles.

RELATED: Bicycle Magazine ranks Seattle as a top biking city

New or expanded crosswalks will help pedestrians get back and forth across two heavily traveled commercial corridors.

A 2014 American Community Survey indicated that Bellingham ranks 21st among U.S. cities with a population greater than 65,000 for highest rates of bicycle commuting.

___

Information from: The Bellingham Herald, http://www.bellinghamherald.com