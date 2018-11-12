Dressed as General George Washington, Michael Drillo, of Scarsdale, New York, center, watches as the Veterans Day Parade makes its way up New York's Fifth Avenue Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018.

Photo: Tina Fineberg, AP