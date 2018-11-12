-
Dressed as General George Washington, Michael Drillo, of Scarsdale, New York, center, watches as the Veterans Day Parade makes its way up New York's Fifth Avenue Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018.
Dressed as General George Washington, Michael Drillo, of Scarsdale, New York, center, watches as the Veterans Day Parade makes its way up New York's Fifth Avenue Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018.
Photo: Tina Fineberg, AP
-
Veteran Mariecha Rowe-Watson, of New York, right, watches as the Veterans Day Parade makes its way up New York's Fifth Avenue Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018.
Veteran Mariecha Rowe-Watson, of New York, right, watches as the Veterans Day Parade makes its way up New York's Fifth Avenue Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018.
Photo: Tina Fineberg, AP
-
Rabbi Michael Feinberg, left, of New York, holds a sign as he marches in the Veterans Day Parade along New York's Fifth Avenue Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Feinberg, who is not a veteran himself, said his father was a World War II veteran. less
Photo: Tina Fineberg, AP
Rabbi Michael Feinberg, left, of New York, holds a sign as he marches in the Veterans Day Parade along New York's Fifth Avenue Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Feinberg, who is not a veteran himself, said his father was ... more
-
Leonardo Malpica, 14, second from left, marches up New York's Fifth Avenue with the Navy JROTC from Allentown, Pa., as they take part in the Veterans Day Parade Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018.
Leonardo Malpica, 14, second from left, marches up New York's Fifth Avenue with the Navy JROTC from Allentown, Pa., as they take part in the Veterans Day Parade Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018.
Photo: Tina Fineberg, AP
-
People watch as the Veterans Day Parade makes it's way up New York's Fifth Avenue Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in New York.
People watch as the Veterans Day Parade makes it's way up New York's Fifth Avenue Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in New York.
Photo: Frank Franklin II, AP
-
Dressed as World War I doughboys, a group makes its way up New York's Fifth Avenue during the Veterans Day Parade, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018.
Dressed as World War I doughboys, a group makes its way up New York's Fifth Avenue during the Veterans Day Parade, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018.
Photo: Tina Fineberg, AP
-
People watch as the Veterans Day Parade makes it's way up New York's Fifth Avenue Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in New York.
People watch as the Veterans Day Parade makes it's way up New York's Fifth Avenue Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in New York.
Photo: Frank Franklin II, AP
-
People watch as the Veterans Day Parade makes it's way past the New York Public Library Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in New York.
People watch as the Veterans Day Parade makes it's way past the New York Public Library Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in New York.
Photo: Frank Franklin II, AP
Dressed as General George Washington, Michael Drillo, of Scarsdale, New York, center, watches as the Veterans Day Parade makes its way up New York's Fifth Avenue Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018.
Dressed as General George Washington, Michael Drillo, of Scarsdale, New York, center, watches as the Veterans Day Parade makes its way up New York's Fifth Avenue Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018.
Photo: Tina Fineberg, AP
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — At many Veterans Day ceremonies across Minnesota, bells tolled 11 times to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I.
Bells of Peace rang out at 11 a.m. Sunday to mark the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. At the state's Veterans Day ceremony in Inver Grove Heights, military leaders and state lawmakers recognized veterans of every branch of the armed forces.
Minnesota Public Radio reports 95-year-old Mary McKenna was escorted to the event by her son Peter. She served as a cadet nurse in World War II and met her future husband in the hospital where she cared for him after he was blinded in the ending days of the war. They later married, moved back to Minnesota and raised nine children.
___
Information from: Minnesota Public Radio News, http://www.mprnews.org