Benoit Samuelson, Boston Marathon's 1st lady, running again

FILE - In this April 15, 2013 file photo, Joan Benoit Samuelson warms up in Hopkinton, Mass., prior to the start of the 117th running of the Boston Marathon. The Boston Athletic Association, which organizes the race, said Friday, March 15, 2019, that the two-time champion and Olympic gold medalist will be in the field for the 123rd running of the Boston Marathon on Monday, April 15. less FILE - In this April 15, 2013 file photo, Joan Benoit Samuelson warms up in Hopkinton, Mass., prior to the start of the 117th running of the Boston Marathon. The Boston Athletic Association, which organizes the ... more Photo: Stew Milne, AP Photo: Stew Milne, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Benoit Samuelson, Boston Marathon's 1st lady, running again 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

BOSTON (AP) — The first lady of the Boston Marathon is running it again.

The Boston Athletic Association, which organizes the race, says two-time champion and Olympic gold medalist Joan Benoit Samuelson will be in the field on April 15.

Benoit Samuelson was a 21-year-old Bowdoin College student in 1979 when she set an American marathon record and a new women's course record of 2 hours, 35 minutes, 15 seconds, wearing a Red Sox cap.

She returned in 1983 to set a world best of 2:22:43, and the following year won the first Olympic women's marathon at the 1984 Los Angeles Games.

Benoit Samuelson says her goal next month is to run within 40 minutes of the time she clocked in her Boston debut 40 years ago. She last ran Boston in 2015.