Beth Walker to become West Virginia chief justice

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Beth Walker will become the West Virginia Supreme Court's chief justice on Jan 1.

The court announced the unanimous decision Monday following an administrative conference.

As chief justice, she'll become the administrative leader of the state's judiciary system, including circuit, family and magistrate courts.

Walker says she's "honored by the trust placed in me" by her fellow justices.

Walker was cleared of an impeachment charge in a trial before the state Senate earlier this month.

A panel of acting justices last week effectively halted the legislature's remaining impeachment efforts. The panel ruled its decision to stop Justice Margaret Workman's impeachment trial also applies to retired Justice Robin Davis and suspended Justice Allen Loughry, who had petitioned the court to intervene.