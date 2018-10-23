Bethel woman arrested for DUI in Darien

DARIEN — A 31-year-old Bethel woman was arrested for driving under the influence after being pulled over for speeding, police said.

On Oct. 20 at 1:46 a.m., officers saw a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee without a functioning light to illuminate the reare license plate. The car was followed as it drove from Tokeneke Road and onto Interstate 95. While following the vehicle, officers observed the car go 75 mph in a 55 mph zone to pass another vehicle.

Once the car was pulled over, officers spoke with the driver, Alison Vitolo, and detected an odor of alcohol. According to police, Vitolo, a 31-year-old Bethel resident, spoke with a slurred speech and had red and glassy eyes. She allegedly admitted to consumingg alcohol during the evening hours and failed a field sobriety test.

Vitolo was placed under arrest and charged with operating under the influence and failure to display/illuminate readable license plate. While in custody, she submitted to breath testing. The first test showed a result of 0.0951 and the second test showed a result of 0.0898. Police suspended Vitolo’s driving privilege for 24 hours.

Vitolo was released around 3:30 a.m. to a friend after posting $300 bond. She is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Stamford on Oct. 30.

