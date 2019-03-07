Bevin, Beshear argue about opioid lawsuits in court

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2017, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, left, shakes hands with Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear before the governor's State of the Commonwealth address in Frankfort, Ky. The Kentucky Supreme Court will settle a dispute between Kentucky’s top elected officials about how to handle a series of lawsuits against companies that make and distribute opioid-based painkillers. In a case fraught with political overtones, Democrat Beshear has hired a group of high-powered law firms to take nine drug companies to court. But Republican Bevin’s administration has tried to cancel that contract, arguing it doesn’t do enough to protect taxpayers. less FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2017, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, left, shakes hands with Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear before the governor's State of the Commonwealth address in Frankfort, Ky. The ... more Photo: Timothy D. Easley, AP Photo: Timothy D. Easley, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Bevin, Beshear argue about opioid lawsuits in court 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Supreme Court has heard arguments about whether the governor can cancel a contract awarded by the state attorney general.

Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear hired a group of private law firms to sue nine opioid manufacturers and distributors for their part in the drug crisis. But Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's administration canceled the contract, saying it does not do enough to protect taxpayers.

Beshear is running for governor and could face Bevin in the general election.

Thursday, lawyers for Beshear and Bevin argued before the state Supreme Court. Bevin's lawyer, Steve Pitt, said the attorney general can't spend public money without oversight, as defined in state law.

Beshear's attorney, J. Michael Brown, said Bevin wants to control the actions of a statewide elected official.