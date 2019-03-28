Bevin appoints justice to Kentucky Supreme Court vacancy

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky lawyer has been appointed to fill a vacancy on the state Supreme Court.

Gov. Matt Bevin's office said Wednesday he appointed David Cowan Buckingham to the First District seat left vacant by the retirement of Justice Bill Cunningham. The district covers 24 counties in western Kentucky.

David Cowan Buckingham has served as a Court of Appeals judge, circuit judge and district judge since beginning his judicial career in 1982. He retired in 2011 and returned to private practice.

He lives in Murray.