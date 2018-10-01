Bevin appoints lawmaker as Calloway County judge-executive

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's Republican governor is giving a retiring state lawmaker a head start on his potential next job.

Gov. Matt Bevin has appointed Republican state Rep. Kenny Imes as judge-executive for Calloway County.

Imes is not running for re-election. Instead, he is running for judge-executive of Calloway County against Democrat James C. Gallimore and Veterans Party of America candidate Vincent B. Costello.

Calloway County's judge-executive was Democrat Larry Elkins. He is not seeking re-election because he is running for Imes' House seat. He retired, and his last day on the job was Sunday.

Imes will be judge-executive for about a month until the Nov. 6 election. In a news release, Imes called the appointment "an honor and a privilege."