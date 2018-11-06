Bicycle reported stolen on Fairfield Avenue

DARIEN — A bicycle was reported stolen on Fairfield Avenue.

On Oct. 31 at 12:20 p.m., officers were dispatched on a report of a stolen bicycle. The complainant said she had last seen her bicycle on Oct. 25 in her garage. When the complainant went to her garage on Oct. 31, she noticed the bike was missing.

According to police, no suspicious activity was noted and no evidence was present. The investigation is ongoing.

